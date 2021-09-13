Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.28 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

