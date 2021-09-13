Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

