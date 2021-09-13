Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

