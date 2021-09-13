North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NOA stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

