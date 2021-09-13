Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $24,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NUE opened at $112.25 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

