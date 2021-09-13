Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.82

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 230096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

