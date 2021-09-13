NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

