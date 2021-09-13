NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $57.70

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.70, but opened at $55.40. NuVasive shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 3,157 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

