Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NEA opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

