Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.99 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

