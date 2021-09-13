Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JDD opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

