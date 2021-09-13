Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NMS opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.