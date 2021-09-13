Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of QQQX stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

