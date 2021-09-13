Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXP opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

