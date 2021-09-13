NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NVR by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $132.58 on Monday, reaching $4,999.55. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4,903.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

