O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

