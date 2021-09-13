O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,438 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FinVolution Group worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $2,536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

FINV opened at $6.19 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

