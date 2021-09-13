O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

