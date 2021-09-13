O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $291.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day moving average is $257.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

