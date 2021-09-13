O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $225.29 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.50 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average is $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

