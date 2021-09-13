O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,951 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

