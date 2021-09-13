OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.80 price objective on the stock.

OCANF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OceanaGold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.51.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

