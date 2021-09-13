OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.26. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.95.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.