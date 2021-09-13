Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price rose 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 555,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,362,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

OCGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,795 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

