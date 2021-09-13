Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Head to Head Comparison

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.09 $6.68 million $5.39 4.71

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust -5.97% -2.15% -0.85%

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Office Properties Income Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.