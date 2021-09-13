Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8,362.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.13. The company had a trading volume of 51,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.