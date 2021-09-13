Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,845. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,496 shares of company stock worth $1,003,293. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 292,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

