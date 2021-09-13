Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 13,727 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $104,614.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,724. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 757,733 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

