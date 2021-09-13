OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107,375.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $107,375.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00122191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00175135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,831.43 or 0.99936504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.47 or 0.07158881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00925900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

