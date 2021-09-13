Orange County Bancorp Inc’s (NASDAQ:OBT) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 14th. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. During Orange County Bancorp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

