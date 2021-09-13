Orion Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $33.47 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $297.47 million and approximately $33.47 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00021178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

