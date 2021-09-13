Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

NYSE OSCR opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,376,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.