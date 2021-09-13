Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.93. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

