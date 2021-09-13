PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAGE. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 621 ($8.11).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 636.50 ($8.32) on Thursday. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

