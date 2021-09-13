PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

MPGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Friday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.