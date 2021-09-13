Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $470.63.

Shares of PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.25 and a 200-day moving average of $370.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $479.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

