Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

PANW opened at $469.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average is $370.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.66.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

