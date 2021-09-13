Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 859,495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

