Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.