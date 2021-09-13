Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

