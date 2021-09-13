Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.93. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

