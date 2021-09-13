Parallel Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

