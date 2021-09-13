Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

