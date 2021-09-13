Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.98 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

