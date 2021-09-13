Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 717 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 907.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

