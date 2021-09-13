Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Parke Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKBK traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.09. 43,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $36,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $186,712. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

