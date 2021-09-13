Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 141,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Passage Bio has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.