Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.46

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Passage Bio by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Passage Bio by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $86,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

