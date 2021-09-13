Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

