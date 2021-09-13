PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $334.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

